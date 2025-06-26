Chicago weather: Heat index over 100 today with storms possible tonight

The Brief Blazing heat returned to the Chicago area Thursday, with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values expected to top 100 degrees. While there's only a slight chance of isolated storms this afternoon, stronger thunderstorms may arrive tonight with downpours and gusty winds. The hot pattern continues through the weekend, with Sunday bringing another round of mid-90s heat and a higher storm chance.



Blazing heat returns today.

Temperatures overperformed the "point-and-click" forecast yesterday. The high at O’Hare was almost 90 degrees, tagging 89° in the early afternoon. It did hit 90 degrees in Aurora, West Chicago and Romeoville among other locations.

There was one warning issued yesterday for Kane County, but there were exactly 0 reports of any actual severe winds or hail in our area.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today looks to be mostly sunny and I expect the heat index to reach over 100°.

Highs will be in the mid 90s. There is very little chance, but not a zero chance, of an afternoon thunderstorm over a limited part of our area. What is more likely is a line of thunderstorms moving in from the west tonight.

The expectation is that the storms would be weakening as they march east, but there could still be downpours and some gusty winds.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will not be as hot as today but once again I am going to predict numbers slightly higher, going for upper 80s. There is very little chance of a shower or thunderstorm tomorrow during the day.

I expect similar conditions on Saturday with highs flirting with 90°. Sunday looks like a burner with mid-90s again and perhaps a better chance of late-day thunderstorms brewing in all of that heat and humidity.

I’ll keep a chance of showers and thunderstorms going on Monday with high temperatures coming down a few degrees.