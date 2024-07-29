Chicago weather: Heat index values could exceed 100° by midweek

It was a warm and humid start to the week, and it's only going to get hotter from here.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 80s and low 90s from Tuesday through Thursday. Once you factor in rising humidity, our heat index values will be even higher.

Wednesday and Thursday will likely be the hottest days of the week with heat index values as high as 100-105.

With the heat index climbing into the triple digits, it's important to take steps to keep yourself safe from heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Be sure to limit your time in the sun, drink plenty of water, wear loosely fitted clothing, and be sure to avoid high-energy activities during peak heating hours.

Aside from the heat, we'll also be watching for several rounds of storms this week. We have a small chance for showers and storms on Tuesday, but the best chance of storms will likely end up west and southwest of the area. Highs will soar to around 90 degrees in the afternoon with heat index values in the mid 90s.

Heat, humidity, and storms will be the story Wednesday and again on Thursday. Cooler air moves in by the end of the workweek with expected highs in the lower 80s by Friday. Showers and storms will again be possible on Friday before we dry out for the weekend.

As of now, the weekend looks dry and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.