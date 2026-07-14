Chicago weather: Heat wave continues through Thursday before slight cooldown

The Brief High temperatures will climb to around 98 degrees today and could be even hotter Wednesday. Heat index values will reach 100 to 105 degrees, but no heat alerts are in effect. Temperatures ease this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.



So far the hottest days this year have been July 1st and 2nd, when we hit 95°. We should beat that by a few degrees today.

Chicago heat peaks before weekend cooldown

This is certainly intense heat, but the amount of humidity is not expected to be extreme, which is why there are no heat advisories or warnings in our area.

The peak heat index values will likely be between 100-105. The actual air temperature will hit around 98°, which is 2° shy of the record for this date. Skies will be perfectly sunny.

Tonight will be clear and warm with lows in the 70s.

What's next:

Wednesday will likely be every bit as hot as today and perhaps a little bit more humid. It will be another sunny day.

On Thursday temperatures will only be slightly less hot, reaching the mid 90s. Thursday night into Friday a system will approach from the south which could bring some showers to the area. As a result, Friday’s temperatures will likely "only" reach the lower 90s.

Similar temperatures are expected on Saturday with partly sunny skies.

Saturday night into Monday, the backbone of the heat wave will be broken and while it will certainly be far from cool, it will be closer to mid-summer average temperatures. There will also be some scattered showers and thunderstorms during this period.