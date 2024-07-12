Chicago weather: Heating up into the weekend

Get ready for the "Ring of Fire."

Today looks good. It will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s but cooler by the lake. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow could start with a cluster of storms in the morning, then remain mostly dry and hot with highs around 90 degrees. Showers and storms could threaten at night and some could be strong.

Sunday, once again, may end up being mainly dry during daylight hours with highs well into the 90s and a heat index above 100 degrees. Storms are likely mainly at night when they could be strong.

Monday will be scorching with mid 90s again with storms possible, guess when, mainly at night. Tuesday will be the last hot day with another 90 and storms likely late in the day on the cold front which will end the heatwave for Wednesday.