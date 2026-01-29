Heavy lake effect snow will develop Friday and Saturday, leading to quickly changing road conditions and dangerous travel at times.

Tonight will be quiet with clear skies becoming partly cloudy with lows in the lower single digits. Lake effect snow is expected to develop late tonight into early Friday, likely moving into northeast Illinois in the Friday morning/midday timeframe.

Chicago weather: Heavy lake-effect snow Friday, Saturday; winter weather advisories issued

Winter weather advisories:

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Lake (IL), northern Cook, and DuPage Counties from 9 AM until 3 PM Friday. Snow totals will be in the 2-3" range. While that doesn't sound like much, it will likely fall in just a few hours, so impacts will be high.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning for central and southern Cook County. This includes the City of Chicago, where localized snow totals of 6+ inches will be possible.

A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for Lake (IN) and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. Snow accumulation of 6 or more inches will be possible where the heaviest snow bands materialize.

The Winter Storm Watch in central and southern Cook, Lake (IN), and Porter Counties will likely be upgraded to either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory as we get closer to the event.

Those with travel plans on Friday and Saturday need to be aware of quickly changing road conditions. Snow rates as high as 1-3 inches per hour will lead to dangerous travel with limited visibility.

Temperatures will be in the upper teens to near 20 degrees on Friday, and then weekend temperatures warm into the mid to upper 20s Saturday and Sunday. Following the long duration lake effect event, Sunday looks dry with sunshine.