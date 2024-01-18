Chicago weather: Heavy lake effect snow will lead to hazardous travel

Snow began falling in the west and southwest suburbs early Thursday evening, and will spread from west to east across the entire Chicago area later in the night.

Winter Weather Advisories went into effect for most of the area at 6 p.m. through noon Friday. Winter Storm Warnings are up for Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana, beginning at 10 p.m.

A weak system moving through tonight will blanket Chicagoland with 2–4 inches of snow. Heavy lake effect snow is expected to develop late tonight and continue through Friday, potentially leading to snow totals as high as 8–12 inches in portions of Porter and LaPorte counties.

Travel is highly discouraged late tonight through at least midday Friday in the Warning area where whiteout conditions are likely. Blowing and drifting snow is expected with northwest winds gusting as high as 30 mph. Temperatures will be very cold on Friday with highs in the lower teens, and wind chills once again dropping well below zero.

The weekend looks quiet but cold. Lake effect comes to an end early Saturday, and the rest of the weekend will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures top out in the teens on Saturday and then near 20 on Sunday.

Temperatures will warm early next week with highs expected to be in the 30s. A system will bring rain to the area from Monday night into Tuesday, and it could be in the form of freezing rain.