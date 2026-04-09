Chicago weather: Heavy rain and a few storms will move in overnight

It was another warm day with highs around 70 degrees. Chicago's average high temperature for this time of April is in the upper 50s.

Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms return to the area tonight, leading to flooding concerns in low-lying areas and for many rivers and streams. The heaviest rain is expected over the northwestern sections of Chicagoland, where as much as an inch to an inch and a half is possible tonight into early Friday.

Friday will be quite a bit colder with north winds and highs only in the low to mid 50s. Lakefront locations will be a tad cooler, possibly in the upper 40s. Following a few morning showers, skies will become partly cloudy by afternoon as high pressure builds in.

Saturday looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. There is a slight chance for showers Saturday night, but many areas will just see increasing cloud cover.

Warmer air surges in on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. This is the beginning of what will be an active weather pattern next week. Scattered storms are possible Sunday through at least midweek, and severe storms could be in the region Tuesday and Wednesday.