Chicago weather: Heavy rain forecast Wednesday, possible sleet in northern suburbs

A winter storm is expected to pelt the Chicago area with heavy rain Wednesday, with periods of freezing rain and sleet near the Wisconsin border.

The National Weather Service is warning of potentially hazardous weather throughout the day in Cook, DuPage, Will, McHenry, Lake, Kane, Kendall, Grundy and Kankakee counties.

"Accumulating ice and sleet is possible, most notably near the Wisconsin state line," the weather service said. "Elsewhere, periods of heavy rain may produce localized flooding, along with significant rises on areas rivers. Isolated thunderstorms may also accompany the heavy rain."

Much of the area could see up to 2 inches of rain, with winds gusting to 30 mph, the weather service said.

The high Wednesday will be around 37 and the low around 34. Thursday will see partly sunny skies with a high near 46, but strong winds could gust up to 45 mph.