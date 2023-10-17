Chicago weather: Highs hit low 60s ahead of midweek warmup

Skies have been mainly clear all night allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s away from the urban heat island. Patchy frost is reported and there is also some fog.

Highs today will rise into the lower 60s with help of mostly sunny skies with some high clouds at times.

Tonight will not be as chilly which translates to a milder Wednesday. We should max out very close to 70 degrees with the only negating factor being some clouds preceding showers which should arrive during the evening.

Showers will continue at times Thursday and Friday with many dry hours in between. Highs will not be far from 60 either day.

The weekend looks dry and seasonable with signs pointing to some warming middle and end of the following week.