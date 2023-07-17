Chicago weather: Highs hit low 80s amid poor air quality

A much-less-active week lies ahead.

Today will feature smoke in the morning with improving air quality through the day from north to south. Highs will be in the low 80s with comfortable humidity levels.

Tonight will be mainly clear with low 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with low 80s again. Wednesday will be warmer with mid to upper 80s likely.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

We will have similar temps Thursday when there will be a chance for showers and storms. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with low 80s.

Each day this week will be slightly cooler lakeside.