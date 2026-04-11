Chicago weather: Highs in the upper 50s and sunshine before rain

It was a crisp and sunny start to the day, and while temperatures are expected to rise, the sunshine won’t last.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Forecast highs today should reach the upper 50s for much of the Chicago area, maybe even 60 in some places. Winds will be pretty light today.

The normal high for this time of year is around 57 degrees.

We then have a chance of rainfall later Saturday, and nearly every day for much of the next week. There is a rain system over the plains that is headed in our direction.

The clouds will be coming this afternoon. The best chance of rain will likely come overnight.

What's next:

There are more chances of rain tomorrow afternoon and evening into Monday.

Still, daytime highs starting on Sunday and for much of the next several days are forecasted to be in the 70s!