Chicago weather: Hot and hazy across the city

Haze and gunk in the air warrant another air pollution action day.

Highs today under mainly sunny skies will mirror yesterday’s upper 80s. Tomorrow looks like a repeat performance.

Saturday should be even hotter with more 90+ readings in our area under sunny skies with some PM clouds mixing in.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Showers and storms threaten Sunday with a few lingering showers possible Monday when it won’t be as warm. It will be mid to upper 80s Sunday and 80ish Monday.

It is not inconceivable that some storms could be strong Sunday afternoon. Worst-case scenario is damaging winds with minimal rainfall.