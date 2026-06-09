Chicago weather: Hot days, stormy nights ahead before cooldown arrives

The Brief Multiple rounds of thunderstorms, including some severe storms, are possible from tonight through Thursday. The greatest severe weather threats include damaging winds, large hail and the potential for tornadoes Thursday afternoon and evening. Cooler, drier weather returns Friday and lasts through much of the weekend.



It will be a busy stretch of weather in front of us.

Today will be partly sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the mid and upper 80s. There is a small chance for an afternoon storm. The heat index will be in the mid 90s.

Tonight, we have the chance for gusty storms and a small threat for severe weather on an isolated basis. Damaging wind and hail are the threats between roughly 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

What's next:

Wednesday will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. There is a chance for severe storms between roughly 2 p.m. to midnight. All hazards are possible, with the greatest threat being damaging wind.

Thursday will be another weather-ready day. Highs will be around 90 and a cold front is on the way. The afternoon and evening have the potential for damaging wind and tornadoes again. We are looking at potential wind speeds above 75 mph and hailstones as large as 2" or bigger.

Friday will be sunny with highs near 80. Saturday is looking good too, with sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

There is a chance for rain Saturday night, and Sunday will be a touch cooler. Partly sunny skies are back Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

The chance for rain is back Sunday night and Monday. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.