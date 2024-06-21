Chicago weather: Hot temps spill into the weekend

Lakeside cooling will be more limited today but still rather dramatic. Much of the Chicago area will top out in the 90s today but near the lake and over eastern Lake County highs will once again struggle to reach 80 degrees.

Skies will be partly sunny. There are some light showers near Rockford now but they should fizzle with dry conditions favored for the area. The only exception would be right along the Cheddar Curtain.

Tomorrow will be very hot with highs in the mid 90s. From roughly 5 p.m. through the evening, storms are likely to cross the viewing area. Some could be strong.

Sunday will be dry with some sun and highs in the upper 80s. Monday looks warm and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The next blast of heat could arrive Tuesday with highs well into the 90s for one day. However, storms are likely as well and if they arrive a few hours sooner than expected, temperatures won’t be brutal.