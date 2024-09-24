Chicago weather: Hurricane remnants to bring rain by weekend

The Brief Rain will taper off tonight as temperatures drop into the 50s with fog developing by early Wednesday. Wednesday will start cloudy but gradually clear, with highs in the low 70s. Rain and clouds return by the weekend as moisture from Hurricane Helene’s remnants moves into the region.



Chicago is set to see relief from today's rain as the low-pressure system responsible for the storms moves out tonight.

Showers will begin tapering off in the evening, but parts of northwest Indiana could still experience lake-effect rain later tonight. As the rain exits, lows will dip into the 50s, and areas of fog are expected to develop by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will likely start off cloudy, but the skies will gradually clear, bringing a pleasant day with highs reaching the lower 70s. Thursday’s forecast is shaping up to be partly cloudy with slightly warmer temperatures, topping out in the mid-70s.

Looking ahead, increasing cloud cover will dominate Friday, with skies becoming mostly cloudy as the day progresses. Highs will remain in the mid-70s, offering comfortable conditions despite the cloudiness.

The weekend, however, may bring more unsettled weather. Moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Helene is expected to reach the Chicago area by Friday night, bringing a chance of on-and-off showers throughout the weekend and into Monday. While rain is possible, temperatures will continue to stay pleasant, holding in the mid-70s.