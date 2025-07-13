Chicago weather: Temperatures return to the 90s later this week

A calm night is ahead with skies becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s by daybreak Monday.

Full Forecast:

Monday looks beautiful with sunny skies and highs soaring into the upper 80s. While the humidity will be higher than what we experienced on Sunday, it shouldn't be too uncomfortable.

Storm chances return to the forecast Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will be very warm Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 90 degrees. Cooler air settles in on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.

Dry skies are expected on Friday with highs around 80 degrees. While the weekend ahead will have plenty of dry hours, scattered showers and storms are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Weekend temperatures look to be in the low to mid 80s.