Chicago weather: Isolated rain showers possible with Friday's cold front

It has been a gorgeous Fall day with sunshine and temps in the low to mid 60s. Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows ranging from the low 40s in the suburbs to upper 40s in Chicago.

A cold front will move through on Friday, bringing in cloud cover and possibly a few stray showers. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

The weekend look great with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs near 70. Tuesday and Wednesday also look nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.