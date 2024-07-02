Chicago weather: July 4th forecast comes into focus

A few showers are roaming across Chicago's northern counties early this morning. These may continue through the midday hours but much of Chicagoland will be dry.

Temps rise into the mid 80s except over the far north where clouds will persist longer, holding highs down a bit.

Tonight, mainly late, there will likely be some showers and storms that will end around daybreak tomorrow. That leaves the rest of the day rather hot and rain-free. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

On July 4th, it will be warm and rather muggy with highs in the mid 80s, cooler by the lake. There will be a small chance for a shower or storm but odds favor benevolent conditions for BBQs and fireworks.

Friday could have a few showers or a storm but not a wash-out. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with temps in the lower 80s.

Sunday for the big NASCAR race, it will be partly sunny with mid to upper 80s likely. There is a small chance for an afternoon/evening storm.