Chicago weather: Last mild day before colder air and snow move in

The Brief Today will be the last very mild day, with highs near 50 under partly cloudy skies. A cold front arrives overnight, bringing falling temperatures, a chance for light snow and no significant accumulation. Colder air settles in late week with periods of snow and highs dropping into the teens and 20s.



This will be the last very mild day for quite some time. Chicago should make it to at least 50° under partly cloudy skies. If there is any precipitation, it would be a sprinkle with most of us seeing nothing.

What's next:

Overnight into tomorrow a cold front will be sliding in from the north, and that will end the unseasonably mild temperatures. Tomorrow’s high will be whatever the temperature is at midnight. That should be in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow there can be a brief snow shower in the area, but accumulations are unlikely. The lake-effect snow event will be setting up for parts of northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan with the majority of it in LaPorte and Berrien counties. Travel in those areas could be disrupted.

On Wednesday it will be partly sunny with temperatures falling through the 20s during the afternoon.

Thursday will be cold with mostly cloudy skies. Snow is likely to move in at night and continue off and on Friday and Saturday. Highs on Friday might get close to 30 but will be closer to 20° on Saturday. It is likely we will have light accumulations during this period somewhere in the 1 to 3 inch range.

Bears game forecast

What to expect:

Sunday still looks quite cold to me. Highs will be in the upper teens and by the time the Bears are playing it may be closer to 15°. At this point, no significant snow is expected during the game.

Monday looks quite cold as well for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with highs in the low to mid 20s.