River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Lake County
11
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Lake County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Kane County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from WED 10:36 PM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Newton County
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, La Salle County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 12:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, McHenry County
River Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County

Chicago weather: Snow and rain mix make for slushy morning commute

By
Published  April 3, 2024 5:27am CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Snow hits northern Chicago suburbs hard

Fox 32's Joanie Lum took a trip up to Woodstock Wednesday morning amid April snow showers.

CHICAGO - Snow is coming down in the northern and western suburbs of Chicago and a wintry mix is expected to hit most of the area Wednesday morning.

Some rain will mix in and a slushy accumulation of about 1.5 inches will be possible with roads remaining wet. 

Temperatures will stay above freezing. Tonight will feature scattered snow and rain showers with lows staying above freezing, limiting impacts. 

Tomorrow's forecast calls for a few showers of rain and wet snow, again with limited impact on travel and commerce. Highs will reach the lower 40s.  

Chicago hit with round of April snow showers

A wintry mix is falling in Chicago making for a slushy morning commute. Fox 32's Joanie Lum checked out the road conditions on the Jane Addams Tollway heading northwest of the city.

Friday and Saturday look partly sunny with a warming trend on the way. A few showers are likely on Sunday, mainly late in the day, with a glimmer of hope for Monday’s eclipse as skies become partly cloudy. It will be warmer too, with highs in the lower 60s.

Yesterday’s tornadoes occurred once again in the absence of thunder and lightning. This has been remarkably common since last year. They also occurred in an area that was not in the severe risk area per the Storm Prediction Center. The weather service will do a damage survey to determine the intensity of the twisters. 

Chicago weather: Wednesday morning forecast

FOX 32's Mike Caplan has your Wednesday weather outlook.