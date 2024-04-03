Chicago weather: Snow and rain mix make for slushy morning commute

Snow is coming down in the northern and western suburbs of Chicago and a wintry mix is expected to hit most of the area Wednesday morning.

Some rain will mix in and a slushy accumulation of about 1.5 inches will be possible with roads remaining wet.

Temperatures will stay above freezing. Tonight will feature scattered snow and rain showers with lows staying above freezing, limiting impacts.

Tomorrow's forecast calls for a few showers of rain and wet snow, again with limited impact on travel and commerce. Highs will reach the lower 40s.

Friday and Saturday look partly sunny with a warming trend on the way. A few showers are likely on Sunday, mainly late in the day, with a glimmer of hope for Monday’s eclipse as skies become partly cloudy. It will be warmer too, with highs in the lower 60s.

Yesterday’s tornadoes occurred once again in the absence of thunder and lightning. This has been remarkably common since last year. They also occurred in an area that was not in the severe risk area per the Storm Prediction Center. The weather service will do a damage survey to determine the intensity of the twisters.