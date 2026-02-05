Chicago weather: Light snow hits today as temps push toward freezing

The Brief Light snow showers are possible today and early tomorrow as temperatures edge toward freezing. Some slick spots may develop early tomorrow before highs in the 30s melt precipitation. Colder air returns briefly this weekend before a strong warm-up next week.



The price of warming up a little bit today and tomorrow will be a couple of chances for precipitation, largely in the form of snow.

What we know:

Today, some light snow showers are possible from a mainly cloudy sky. High temperatures will climb very close to freezing though. Winds will pick up out of the southwest. Tonight will be cloudy and temperatures will remain fairly steady in the upper 20s.

By daybreak there will likely be some light snow/freezing rain and or sleet falling, especially over the northern portion of our viewing area. High temperatures tomorrow will make it into the mid to upper 30s, which will likely melt any of the snow that falls early in the day.

A cold front will move through the area tomorrow evening as temperatures fall back into the teens. The weekend looks dry with a mixture of clouds and sun both days. Highs will be in the upper 20s Saturday and in the low to mid 30s on Sunday.

Then it’s time for the big warm-up with 40s starting on Monday and continuing through at least Wednesday. There’s a chance we could even hit 50 on Tuesday. Very little of any precipitation is expected during this period.