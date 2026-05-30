Chicago weather: Lovely temps, plenty of sunshine to start the weekend

We’ve got more patio-friendly weather to start the weekend, although it might not quite be beach weather just yet.

Fox Chicago’s Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

There was plenty of sunshine to start the day in Chicago, which we will continue to see through much of the day.

Daytime high temperatures will be a bit cooler than we’ve seen in recent days. We’re looking at highs in the mid-70s throughout much of the area.

That’s about on par with our normal highs for this time of year, which is usually around 75 degrees.

Per usual, it’ll be cooler by the lake with highs closer to 65 degrees.

The winds coming in from the lake will make for higher waves up to 3 to 6 feet, meaning there is a Beach Hazard statement in effect.

What's next:

The next remote chance of rain might be overnight Sunday into early Monday, but that's not a certainty. That's about the only threat we could find for the next few days.

Sunday will see a high of 78 degrees and then we return to the 80s, just barely on Monday.