Chicago weather: Lovely today, nasty tomorrow

Sunday was the warmest day of the year and Chicago’s first 80-degree day since Oct. 24. O’Hare and Midway airports each hit 81 degrees.

Expect another sunny and mild day today with highs in the 70s away from the lake. Tonight looks clear to partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow is the day of greatest concern this week-particularly in the late afternoon and at night. Severe storms are possible with all hazards in play. There remains some question regarding the precise timing of the strongest storms but I’m leaning towards 5 p.m. and midnight. There will likely be a second round of storms Wednesday morning which could also be strong.

Highs tomorrow and Wednesday won’t be far from 70 with cooler temps near the lake. The next chance for showers arrives late Thursday or at night.

A cooler pattern settles in after that with highs in the 50s Friday through Sunday.