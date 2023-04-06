Chicago weather mellows out after turbulent storms

It has been quite the busy week with multiple rounds of severe storms including the 20-tornado outbreak in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana last Friday.

Now, the atmosphere is calming down with few weather concerns locally for the next week at least.

It will be cool the next two days, highs in the low to mid 50s, but with sunshine it should feel pretty decent. Temps will bump into the 60s over Easter weekend with plenty of sun.

Good news: 70s are on the way for most of next week with the caveat of "much cooler by the lake" in play.