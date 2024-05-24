Chicago weather: Memorial Day weekend forecast

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the Chicago area until 1 p.m.

The impacted counties are Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake and McHenry.

Showers and storms threaten during the afternoon and there is potential for strong storms as well as the potential for another nothingburger like what happened Tuesday (discounting the winds which had nothing to do with thunderstorms).

Highs will reach the low 80s ahead of anything that might form this afternoon. There could be a second period of showers and storms later tonight which would end before midnight. That leaves us with a spectacular Saturday to kick off the holiday weekend. Sunshine will boost highs into the upper 70s inland but on-shore winds will knock lakeside temps back into the 60s.

Sunday presents the next rounds of showers and potentially-worrisome storms. Highs will be in the 70s.

I still believe Memorial Day will be largely if not entirely dry here with highs in the lower 70s. Showers are likely Tuesday when highs will be around 72 again.