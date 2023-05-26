Chicago weather: Beautiful Memorial Day weekend ahead, followed by July-like heat next week

After enjoying a comfortable Friday, get ready for a significant warm-up over the Memorial Day weekend.

Let's break down the forecast for the upcoming days:

Saturday

The day begins with cool temperatures, as lows reach the upper 40s. However, as the day progresses, expect fantastic weather with abundant sunshine. Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s, providing a perfect opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities.

Sunday

The morning will be partly sunny, gradually transitioning to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to rise, with highs ranging from the mid to upper 70s. It's important to note that lakeside areas may experience slightly cooler temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday.

Memorial Day Monday

Get ready for a summer-like day! Highs will reach the lower 80s, signaling the start of a prolonged stretch of warm weather. The pleasant conditions will set the stage for a delightful holiday.

Looking ahead to next week

Temperatures will soar even higher. As we progress through the week, expect a significant warming trend. Many locations across Chicago can anticipate low 90s by Thursday, providing a taste of summer heat.

Stay prepared for the increasing temperatures and enjoy the wonderful weather during the Memorial Day Weekend and the upcoming week.