The Brief Highs will reach the mid-60s Thursday through Saturday, with most or all of Saturday looking dry. A cold front will bring scattered showers Saturday night and Sunday, so Bears fans should prepare for rain. Dry weather will return Monday through Wednesday, but highs will only reach the lower 40s.



Today was beautiful with sunshine and temperatures soaring into the lower 60s for most of Chicagoland. The warmth will stick around for a few more days before a major cool-down takes hold next week.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows ranging from the low to mid 40s in the suburbs to upper 40s in Chicago.

Thursday and Friday look great with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s. As of now, it looks like most (if not all) of Saturday will be dry with highs once again in the mid 60s.

Our weekend cold front will bring scattered showers Saturday night and Sunday. Rain showers look to linger on Sunday, so Bears fans should be prepared for rain chances. Highs on Sunday will likely go in the books in the upper 50s but daytime highs will only be in the low to mid 50s.

Much colder air settles in next week with highs only in the lower 40s Monday through Wednesday. Skies stay dry during this timeframe, which will be good for holiday travelers.