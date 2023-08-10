Chicago weather: Mid-80s and muggy Thursday

Today opens with areas of dense fog away from the city, most notably well west and south of the metro.

There’s a chance some of the fog could press closer to the city before daybreak.

The rest of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sun with a small chance of a shower in a few spots this afternoon. Most areas remain dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Tonight will be quiet and on the muggy side.

Tomorrow still holds a risk of severe storms but the die isn’t exactly cast in stone yet. There could be some showers around as early as the morning.

The big question is whether the atmosphere will be "settled down" by the morning clouds and showers so much that little if anything noteworthy happens in the afternoon and evening. That is a dominant opinion of virtually every computer model right now. Highs will be in the mid 80s again.

The weekend looks quite warm with mid 80s and a good deal of sunshine. Sunday night into early Monday the next round of showers and storms will cross the area.