Chicago weather: Midweek warmup will put us near 90 degrees again

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Midweek warmup will put Chicago near 90 degrees again

Emily Wahls has your Chicago weather update!

CHICAGO - Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Tuesday Night: Quiet and cool with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a small chance of a pop-up shower. Most areas stay dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Warm and partly cloudy with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s to near 90.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Weekend: Chance of showers and storms, timing still uncertain.

Stay tuned for updates!