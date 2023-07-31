Chicago weather: Midweek warmup will put us near 90 degrees again
CHICAGO - Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:
Tuesday Night: Quiet and cool with lows in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a small chance of a pop-up shower. Most areas stay dry with highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Warm and partly cloudy with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s to near 90.
Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
Weekend: Chance of showers and storms, timing still uncertain.
Stay tuned for updates!