Chicago weather: A mild Christmas Eve with fog on the way for Santa

Today will be mild and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Fox Chicago's Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to Expect:

There is a chance for light scattered showers this afternoon into tonight. Fog is expected to develop tonight, so Santa better have Rudolph shine bright!

Tomorrow will be mild for Christmas with highs in the low 40s. Cloudy skies are back for Christmas, but during the day it will be dry.

There is a chance for rain again Thursday night into early Friday. Friday will be cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Cooler air is back on Sunday with highs in the low 40s under partly sunny skies.

Cold air is back to start next week! Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 20. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.