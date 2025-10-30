Chicago weather: Mild, mostly dry Halloween ahead

Trick-or-treaters in the Chicago area can expect mild and mostly dry weather for Halloween on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-50s during the day before dipping into the lower 50s Friday evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy with only a slight chance of isolated sprinkles or light showers.

As of Thursday evening, temperatures were in the mid-40s across the city, with lows expected to fall into the 30s in the suburbs and around 42 degrees in Chicago overnight. Winds will come from the west at 10 to 15 mph Friday, with occasional sunshine later in the day.

Temperatures are forecast to rise into the 60s by early next week, with mostly sunny conditions expected through the weekend.