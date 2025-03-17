Chicago weather: A mild St. Patrick's Day before another chance of storms

It will be another wild week around these parts with temperature swings, possible thunderstorms, and drum roll please: another chance for snow.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan has the forecast.

Sunshine and mild temps

What to expect:

Today looks good.

Kiss the snow goodbye with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-50s.

Winds may gust to 25 mph or so.

Tonight will be quiet with moonlit skies and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be much warmer with quite a bit of high thin cloud cover.

Highs will climb into the lower 70s.

Circle Wednesday as "the day" when weather takes center stage. It will be very windy with a chance for thunderstorms during the day.

At night, as colder air drills in, snow could come down and some minor accumulations can’t be ruled out.

Any lingering snow on Thursday morning is history as skies clear and highs move into the 40s. There’s another chance of rain Friday night into Saturday.