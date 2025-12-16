Chicago weather: Sunshine leads off a roller-coaster week

Tuesday is sunny with highs in the upper 30s. We are right where we should be temperature-wise for this time of the year. We have the chance for wind up to 25 mph at times today.

What's next:

Tonight, and into Wednesday, there is a chance for some drizzle. It will be mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s.

The chance for rain is back Wednesday night and Thursday. Very mild temperatures are expected Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. The temperatures will be dropping to the mid-teens on Thursday night. We may see snow mix in, before dry weather is back on Friday.

Cold temperatures are here on Friday with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies will be here as a silver lining to end the week.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. Sunday will be colder with highs in the low 30s under sunshine.

Starting next week with the upper 30s on Monday under mostly cloudy skies.