Chicago weather: Mild, sunny, and perfect weekend for outdoor plans

Today is mostly sunny and highs will be around 70. The wind will be picking up tonight into Friday with gusts up to 30-35 mph. High waves are expected, especially in NW IN and SW MI.

There is a chance for a few light showers tonight and into tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Looking Ahead:

This weekend will be wonderful! Highs will be in the upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. We have a little warm up on the way next week.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be about 80 with mostly sunny skies. Mild temps look to return Thursday as well.