Chicago weather: Mild today ahead of a cold Thanksgiving

The Brief Today will be mild and cloudy with morning fog and a chance of afternoon rain. Tomorrow stays in the 50s with drizzle, light rain and possible early fog. Snow chances return Wednesday with strong winds and colder temperatures before a cold but sunny Thanksgiving.



Chicago will be mild and mostly cloudy today. There will be fog around this morning, especially south.

The chance for rain is back this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Gusts today will be around 15-20 mph.

What's next:

Tomorrow, we have another comfortable day with highs back to the low and mid 50s. There will be drizzle and light rain around, and perhaps some fog to start.

The chance for snow is back Wednesday morning with flurries in the afternoon. Highs will be around 40 degrees Wednesday with wind gusting to 45 mph.

Thanksgiving is looking good, but it will be cold. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 30s with mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 30s. There is a chance for snow Friday night through Saturday night.

Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 30s. There is a chance for a rain/ snow mix Sunday.