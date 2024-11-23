Chicago weather: Mild weekend followed by another wintry week

Cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures in the mid-40s are expected in Chicago today.

The forecast calls for warmer conditions with partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Temperatures will hit the low 50s going into next week.

A cold front moving through on Monday could bring rain showers to the area. Much colder temperatures are expected for Thanksgiving, with potentially wintry conditions.

In the days after Thanksgiving, Chicago could see days with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.