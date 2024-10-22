Chicago weather: Expect mild winds and light showers today

The Brief Chicago will see mild and windy weather today with light showers in the afternoon and highs in the 70s. The weekend looks sunny and pleasant, with another warm-up expected next week.



Chicago will be windy and mild today, just not as warm as Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Skies will become cloudy by late morning and a roughly 4-hour period of light showers seems likely between about 1-5pm. Very little rain will fall.

Tonight will be clear and cooler with lows in the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and cooler but still warmer than normal with highs in the lower 60s.

Thursday will be a few degrees warmer with increasing clouds as a storm system approaches. That will produce showers and possibly a rumble of thunder at night into early Friday morning.

The weekend will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 60s. Temps will climb again next week with 70s possible by Tuesday.