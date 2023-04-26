Chicago weather: Milder temps expected through the weekend

We open with widespread temperatures at or below freezing as of this writing. Some Fox Valley and points-west locations are in the upper 20s, validating the freeze warning. At least it will be perfectly sunny today.

Highs manage to eke just past 50 degrees away from the lakefront.

Tonight will likely require frost/freeze headlines once again as lows drop into the low 30s away from downtown.

Tomorrow through Saturday at least look a bit milder with low to mid 60s away from the lake. Tomorrow night into early Friday morning, the city and south burbs could be clipped by some light rain, the rest of Friday is dry.

Saturday will likely have some light showers in the morning then another round in the mid-afternoon. Nothing heavy and many dry hours.

Sunday doesn’t even look that sour anymore with just a few light showers around. It will be cooler however with 50s returning and lasting well into next week.