Chicago weather: Monday starts freezing, warms up into the 50s

The northern lights put on a spectacular show last night, seen in at least 30 states including Illinois and Indiana.

Today starts on a frosty note with freezing temperatures well west and north of the city likely just before sunrise. Highs will make it into the low 50s with the help of some sunshine.

Tonight, mainly late-showers move in and continue through Tuesday morning. It will be even chillier again with highs in the upper 40s most locations.

Tuesday night could be frosty again.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry and cool with more sun than clouds. Highs could reach 60 on Thursday.

Friday through the weekend looks rather dismal right now. Cool and wet.