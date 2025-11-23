Chicago weather: More mild temps for Sunday, but rain is on the way

More mild weather is in stock for what’s expected to be a busy travel day to start the Thanksgiving holiday week.

But we are also expecting some rain and much colder temperatures later in the week.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

For your football Sunday, forecast high temperatures look to be in the mid-50s, almost across the board.

That is well above the normal high for this time of year, which is around 45 degrees.

There should be a clear sky with plenty of sunshine for the Bears kickoff at Soldier Field.

Monday could start out with partly sunny skies, but there is a threat of fog near the area which could push our way.

Temperatures should get up close to 50 degrees tomorrow.

We should also remain dry for much of Monday with the threat of rain coming in during the afternoon and into the evening. Early Tuesday will see a much higher chance of rainfall.

Generally dry conditions are then expected through the rest of the week.

High temps then cool off to the mid-30s by Thanksgiving.