Chicago weather: More rain, clouds then some clearing and cooler temps

The rain and clouds that were still with us early this morning should be clearing out throughout the day.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

There will still be some clouds but then in the afternoon, we should see some more sunshine in the mix!

High temperatures today will be much cooler than they have been recently with highs in the low 70s and closer to 69 at the beaches.

That's well below our normal highs of around 80 for this time of year.

The winds should also be a factor today, with gusts as much as 25 mph in parts of the south suburbs.

Ongoing power outages

What we know:

After last week's series of storms, there were still thousands of people across Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana without power.

ComEd said as of Sunday morning that there were about 25,500 customers still affected by power outages, mostly in Chicago's south and southwest suburbs.

NIPSCO, which serves Northern Indiana, said it was working to restore power to about 14,800 customers as of Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the Chicago area saw 11 tornados during last Thursday's storms.

It's unclear when those remaining customers would see their power restored.