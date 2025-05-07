Chicago weather: Mother's Day weekend is looking gorgeous

A cooler Thursday is in store for Chicagoland, but sunny skies and warm temperatures in the 70s are set to return just in time for a picture-perfect Mother’s Day weekend.

Full Forecast :

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies will start off partly sunny and become mostly sunny by Thursday afternoon.

Friday is going to start off chilly with morning low temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. During the day, sunny skies will help to boost temperatures into the mid 60s.

Mother's Day weekend looks stunning with sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs well into the 70s. The warm air is set to stick around into early next week with highs near 80 on Monday.