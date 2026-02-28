Chicago weather: Much colder temps to start the weekend

The weekend started with much colder temperatures than what the Chicago area saw just 24 hours before.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Forecast highs were expected to reach the mid-30s in the city, and maybe the low 40s in the far-flung southern suburbs. The normal high for this time of year is about 40 degrees.

The winds will only reach about 10 mph, but that’s enough to make it feel a bit chillier.

There is a chance of snowfall, but mainly for the area closer to the Wisconsin state line. That part of the state could see up to an inch of snow, but closer to the city, we may avoid it all together.

It should be more cloudy than anything else throughout much of the area.

Temps will be in the lower 30s on Sunday, but beyond that, the temperature trend will continue to be above average.

Highs in the 40s return to start the work week, and then the 50s later in the week.