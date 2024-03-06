Chicago weather: Murky morning gives way to sunny afternoon

We open the day with some mist/drizzle and fog in parts of Chicagoland. This might become more widespread closer to daybreak.

Temps are around 40 degrees and with the help of clearing skies should climb to 50 degrees away from the lake this afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow looks like a mild March day with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the mid 50s.

Friday is looking like a soaker with a wet system rolling through. Highs will be in the low 50s.

I’m basing my weekend forecast on the European model which shows dry conditions both days and highs in the mid 40s. The next warming cycle commences Monday with sunshine and mid 50s with 60s likely Tuesday.