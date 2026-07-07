Chicago weather: Near 90-degree highs return by midweek as storm chances increase
CHICAGO - A lovely summer day is on the way.
We start with temperatures in the 60s with the coolest readings away from the city. Later today with uninterrupted sunshine, we will have highs in the mid 80s, although it will be a little bit cooler along the lakefront.
What's next:
Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day and a little bit warmer with highs likely just a little bit shy of 90. The chance of showers and a few thunderstorms goes up on Thursday with highs once again in the upper 80s.
The chance of showers and storms Friday looks aimed at mainly areas south of I 80. It won’t be quite as warm with highs in the lower 80s.
As we head into the weekend temperatures will begin to warm again making it into the mid 80s on Saturday then upper 80s to around 90 on Sunday.
There are signs that we may have a couple of hot days to start next week when highs could be in the low 90s.
The Source: The information in this forecast came from FOX Chicago's Mike Caplan.