Chicago weather: Nice today, storms possible tomorrow

Chicago looks good today but prospects for troublesome weather are on the table from overnight tonight through late tomorrow night. Many uncertainties remain, however.

Today will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s with lakeside cooling during the afternoon. Tonight starts quietly but there’s a chance for storms after midnight. Some could be strong-or-severe with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. This is far from a lock.

Tomorrow’s storm threats are largely contingent on what, if anything, happens with storms in the early morning. Storms seem most likely to re-fire to the south of our area late in the day, but there are scenarios in which storms could occur at almost any time during the day or evening. The main message will be to remain "weather-ready" for possible damaging winds and flooding rainfall.

Highs tomorrow will be close to 90 degrees. On Wednesday it will be cooler with partly sunny skies. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

Thursday looks lovely with sunshine and highs perhaps falling just shy of 80 degrees. Friday presents another chance for storms late in the day or at night with low 80s likely.