Chicago weather: Another inch of snow possible Saturday afternoon

While temperatures were back up to near normal today, another round of light snowfall reached the Chicago area on Saturday afternoon.

Then, bitter cold is expected to come in for the beginning of the workweek.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

More snow on the way

What to expect:

Chicago is still dealing with some spotty winter weather with a risk of snow this afternoon that could drop an additional inch of snow.

A brief wintry mix is also possible south of Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

While little to know accumulation was expected, there was a chance of localized reduced visibility, the NWS said. Precipitation is expected to end from west to east between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Tonight, there is still a risk of some light snow and flurries with an additional inch possible.

The NWS Chicago office said waves of snow are expected throughout Sunday as well, although there will be hours of dry weather in between.

Still, the anticipated precipitation is nothing major.

Temps will remain in the mid to low-20s overnight.

Snowfall totals

By the numbers:

Here are just some preliminary snowfall totals reported on Saturday by the National Weather Service in the Chicago area:

O'Hare International Airport: 1.8 inches

Midway International Airport: 1.8 inches

NWS Chicago office in Romeoville: 1.4 inches

Rockford International Airport: 2.3 inches

Friday night's snowfall may have also contributed to dozens of car crashes across the Chicago area.

Between 4 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday, Illinois State Police responded to 152 crashes across Cook, DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties, the agency said.

Two people were seriously hurt in a crash reported in McHenry County on Friday night.

What's next:

Sunday, temps stay relatively close to average with highs in the upper 20's.

An isolated snow shower is possible on Sunday morning with about an inch of snow that could fall. The weather will look to dry out into the afternoon.

But then, we are off to the races with cold air pouring into Chicago for next week with highs only near 10 degrees and lows just below zero...and chills to minus 15!

Monday morning will get to about minus 2 degrees and temps will top out only in the single digits.

Temps will rise slightly with highs in the mid to low-teens later in the week.