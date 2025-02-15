2 hurt in crash in Chicago’s northwest suburbs amid wintery road conditions

The Brief Two people were hurt in a serious crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Friday night. It was unclear exactly what led to the crash but winter weather made the roads snowy and slick at the time.



Two people were hurt in a serious car crash in northwest suburban McHenry County on Friday night as roads were slick and covered with snow across the Chicago area.

The two-car crash happened at the intersection of Route 23 and North Olbrich Road in unincorporated Harvard, according to the Harvard Fire Protection District.

Bad road conditions during crash

What we know:

Fire crews were called to the scene around 9:13 a.m. and alerted that one of the drivers was pinned inside his car.

The crash was so severe that crews called in other fire agencies in Marengo and Woodstock to help at the scene.

Crews worked for around 20 minutes to extricate the male driver of a white sedan. He was then taken to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford with serious injuries.

A woman who was a passenger in the white sedan was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

A male driver of a pickup truck involved in the crash was uninjured and declined medical treatment. He was the sole occupant of that car.

Two people were hurt in a serious car crash near northwest suburban McHenry County on Friday night as roads were slick and covered with snow across the Chicago area. | Harvard Fire Protection District

At the time of the crash, the roads were snow-covered and created hazardous driving conditions, according to the Harvard Fire Protection District.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

It was unclear if any citations would be issued or what specifically led to the crash.