Chicago weather: One more hot day before change comes

Chicagoans can expect another warm night with overnight lows in the mid-70s, while the suburbs will see slightly cooler temperatures in the 60s.

Tuesday is forecasted to have partly cloudy skies and a high near 92 degrees. There's a very small chance of late-day showers, primarily in the southern parts of the area.

On Wednesday, there's a higher risk of rain, and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

As we move into Thursday and the rest of the week, temperatures will be more comfortable, with highs in the 70s. It looks like Chicago is in for a pleasant end to the week.