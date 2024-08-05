Chicago weather: One more steamy day before relief

Another hot and humid day is on tap. Highs will likely breach 90 degrees before a sharp cool down ensues in the far northern burbs and near the lake during the late-afternoon hours.

There is a small chance for a shower or storm to pop up in our area this morning but most, if not all, of our viewing area will remain dry most of the day.

By evening, our chance for showers and storms goes up, but even then it’s not a sure thing. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies. There could be a lingering shower or storm around tomorrow and it won’t be as warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The rest of the week looks quiet with very little chance for rainfall and highs through the weekend not far from 80 either way.

Debby is about to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area as a Category 1 hurricane with 80 mph max winds (as of this writing).